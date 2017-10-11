The Phoenix Companies (PNX) vs. China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Head to Head Analysis

The Phoenix Companies (NYSE: PNX) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) are both financials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

China Life Insurance Company Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Phoenix Companies does not pay a dividend. China Life Insurance Company Limited pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Life Insurance Company Limited has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Phoenix Companies and China Life Insurance Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Phoenix Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Life Insurance Company Limited $92.94 billion 0.25 $5.79 billion $0.53 29.08

China Life Insurance Company Limited has higher revenue and earnings than The Phoenix Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Life Insurance Company Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Phoenix Companies and China Life Insurance Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Phoenix Companies -10.34% -121.92% -0.83% China Life Insurance Company Limited 3.52% 6.67% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Phoenix Companies and China Life Insurance Company Limited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Phoenix Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Life Insurance Company Limited 0 3 3 0 2.50

Summary

China Life Insurance Company Limited beats The Phoenix Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Phoenix Companies

The Phoenix Companies, Inc. (Phoenix) is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide life insurance and annuity products through independent agents and financial advisors. Phoenix operates through two segments: Life and Annuity, and Saybrus. The Life and Annuity segment includes individual life insurance and annuity products, including its closed block. The Saybrus segment provides dedicated life insurance and other consulting services to financial advisors in partner companies, as well as support for sales of Phoenix’s product line through independent distribution organizations. Its Annuities products include Fixed Indexed Annuities, Fixed Annuities, Single Premium Immediate Annuities and Variable Annuities. Its Life Insurance products include Whole Life, Universal Life, Indexed Universal Life, Variable Universal Life and Term. Its target markets consist of middle market, and mass affluent families and individuals planning for or living in retirement.

About China Life Insurance Company Limited

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance. Its Life Insurance segment provides participating and non-participating life insurance and annuities to individuals and groups. Its Health Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term health insurance to individuals and groups. Its Accident Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term accident insurance to individuals and groups.

