The Medicines Company (MDCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Co. recently received FDA approval of Vabomere which is a huge positive for the company given the lucrative market it targets. The company also has a blockbuster candidate, Inclisiran, in its portfolio. However, we await a clearer picture of the commercial potential of Vabomere and Inclisiran, if approved. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company is facing generic competition for its flagship product, Angiomax. With Angiomax sales eroding due to presence of generics, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring new products to the market is important for growth. Any regulatory setbacks would weigh heavily on the stock. Meanwhile, loss estimates have widened ahead of the company's Q3 earnings results. The company has a negative record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get The Medicines Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDCO. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Medicines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of The Medicines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 94,266 shares. The Medicines has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm’s market cap is $2.69 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($4.23). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 670.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.20%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The Medicines’s revenue was down 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Medicines will post ($9.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/the-medicines-company-mdco-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-strong-sell.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in The Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Medicines by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in The Medicines by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Medicines by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Medicines by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.