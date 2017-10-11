The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 406,405 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 406,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific Corporation worth $55,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific Corporation alerts:

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) traded down 0.358% on Wednesday, reaching $29.235. 307,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.299 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-sells-406405-shares-of-boston-scientific-corporation-bsx.html.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 57,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,555,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Supratim Bose sold 347,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $10,108,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,144,095. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.