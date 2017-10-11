The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.07 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,927 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Monster Beverage worth $64,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage Co. alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 143,731 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $907.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Monster Beverage to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-64-07-million-holdings-in-monster-beverage-co-mnst.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.