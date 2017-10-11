The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $58.69 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.28% of Ameris Bancorp worth $58,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,889.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ ABCB) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,281 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.30. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

