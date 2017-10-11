The Ensign Group (ENSG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ensign Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5532796281012 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get The Ensign Group Inc. alerts:

The Ensign Group (ENSG) traded up 1.30% on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 332,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Antoinette T. Hubenette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $52,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,914.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barry Port sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,576 shares of company stock valued at $327,373 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “The Ensign Group (ENSG) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/the-ensign-group-ensg-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.