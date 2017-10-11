The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Carlyle Group L.P. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.016265904854 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) opened at 23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $908.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group L.P. will post $2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

In other The Carlyle Group L.P. news, Director Edward J. Mathias sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $140,101.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,013 shares of company stock worth $1,317,776 in the last 90 days.

The Carlyle Group L.P. Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

