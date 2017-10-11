TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Major Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In Sells 625,000 Shares of Stock

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $8,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) opened at 13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. TerraForm Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company’s market cap is $1.63 billion.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 20.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that TerraForm Power, Inc. will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TERP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERP. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,036,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $111,439,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,330,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $87,961,000 after buying an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,124,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,656,000 after buying an additional 103,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,764,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,178,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts.

