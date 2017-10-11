Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider John D. Sheehan Buys 413 Shares of Stock

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) insider John D. Sheehan purchased 413 shares of Terex Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $18,766.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) opened at 45.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The stock’s market cap is $4.07 billion. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $45.93.

Get Terex Corporation alerts:

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Terex Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Terex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.79%.

Terex Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider John D. Sheehan Buys 413 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/terex-corporation-tex-insider-john-d-sheehan-buys-413-shares-of-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Terex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Terex Corporation to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.