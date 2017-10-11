Tennant (TNC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News coverage about Tennant (NYSE:TNC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tennant earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1814815672015 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tennant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tennant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Tennant Company alerts:

Shares of Tennant (NYSE TNC) traded up 1.04% on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 36,619 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. Tennant has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.19). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $270.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/tennant-tnc-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-23.html.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.