TELUS Corporation (TU) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS Corporation were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,245,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $870,297,000 after purchasing an additional 463,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,678,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $748,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,610,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $296,931,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,486,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,825,000 after purchasing an additional 806,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,976,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $240,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TU. BidaskClub upgraded TELUS Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS Corporation from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on TELUS Corporation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
TELUS Corporation (TU) opened at 35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. TELUS Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $36.94.
TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). TELUS Corporation had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Corporation will post $2.13 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. TELUS Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
TELUS Corporation Company Profile
TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.