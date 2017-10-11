Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2,828.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) traded down 0.31% on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 114,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

