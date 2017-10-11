Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO) versus Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Head to Head Analysis

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE: TEO) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cincinnati Bell 2 2 1 0 1.80

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.73%. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom 9.99% 27.60% 12.02% Cincinnati Bell 6.84% -3.87% 0.70%

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and Cincinnati Bell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom $3.39 billion 1.80 $916.25 million $1.93 16.28 Cincinnati Bell $1.17 billion 0.74 $282.90 million $1.65 12.52

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom beats Cincinnati Bell on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services). The Company, through its subsidiaries, also provides mobile telecommunications services and international wholesale services. The Fixed services segment consists of basic telephone services, interconnection services, data transmission and Internet services, information and communication technology services, and other telephone services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, such as Telecom Personal S.A. and Nucleo S.A., provides mobile services in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network. The IT Services and Hardware segments operates through its subsidiary, Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions Inc. (CBTS), which is engaged in the sale and service of end-to-end communications and information technology (IT) systems and solutions for business customers across the United States. The Company has interest in CyrusOne Inc., which operates carrier-neutral data center colocation business.

