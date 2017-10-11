Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XLK)

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 272% compared to the typical volume of 2,912 call options.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) opened at 60.16 on Wednesday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $152,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

