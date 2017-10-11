Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $981,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) opened at 52.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.59. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

