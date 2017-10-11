Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $950,000 Stake in Olin Corporation (OLN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Olin Corporation were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 238.5% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 130.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Olin Corporation by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Olin Corporation during the first quarter valued at $253,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin Corporation news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $498,491.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation (OLN) opened at 36.05 on Wednesday. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Olin Corporation had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post $1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Olin Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. BidaskClub raised shares of Olin Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Olin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

