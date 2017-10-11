Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Five9 worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,702,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 697,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,797,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,626,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 577,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on Five9 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) opened at 25.43 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $1.40 billion. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $230,599.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,867.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,385 shares of company stock worth $2,206,272. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9 Inc (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs).

