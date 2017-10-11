Teachers Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Rice Energy Inc. (RICE)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,371 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rice Energy worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Century Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 44.5% in the second quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 73,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rice Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Energy in the second quarter valued at $5,326,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) opened at 27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. Rice Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.87 billion.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.27 million. Rice Energy had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens lowered Rice Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Rice Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

