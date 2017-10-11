Teachers Advisors LLC Has $68.22 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $68,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,329.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,821,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,647 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 599.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,600,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,771.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,918 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $104,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,085,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,908,079,000 after purchasing an additional 921,895 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $102,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/teachers-advisors-llc-has-68-22-million-position-in-phillips-66-psx.html.

Phillips 66 (NYSE PSX) opened at 93.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.58%.

Phillips 66 announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.