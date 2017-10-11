TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Stake Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,116 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,777.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,282,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287,414 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,684,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,790,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,699,010,000 after acquiring an additional 796,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,117,000 after acquiring an additional 695,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 186,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $14,836,131.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,884 shares in the company, valued at $40,264,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $481,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,547.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,747 shares of company stock worth $55,780,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) traded down 0.01% on Wednesday, reaching $86.50. 295,495 shares of the company traded hands. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $86.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

