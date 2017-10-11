TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Holdings Held by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. held its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,297,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,088,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,724,000 after purchasing an additional 554,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,312,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,834,196,000 after purchasing an additional 521,884 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity Ltd. alerts:

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-holdings-held-by-advisory-research-inc.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE TEL) traded down 0.2574% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.2873. The stock had a trading volume of 41,170 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.3200 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $86.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 186,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $14,836,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,264,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph B. Donahue sold 52,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $4,207,577.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,747 shares of company stock worth $55,780,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.