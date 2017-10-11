Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Insider Brian Battison Sells 40,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) insider Brian Battison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$117,600.00.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$7,600.00.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) traded down 1.71% on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 411,598 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $649.27 million and a P/E ratio of 57.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.78.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

