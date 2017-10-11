Target Corporation (TGT) Shares Bought by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 19.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,230,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after buying an additional 363,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 8.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 66,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 5.3% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 406,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Corporation by 17.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE TGT) opened at 57.60 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hourigan Rice Jacqueline sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $277,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Target Corporation from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Target Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Target Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

