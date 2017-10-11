Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Trading Up -22.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was up 22.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,223,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,367,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

The firm’s market capitalization is $266.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1,177.11% and a negative net margin of 110.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post ($1.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 404,452 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.3% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 293,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 72,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Company manufactures and sells three insulin pump products, which include t:slim Insulin Delivery System (t:slim), t:flex Insulin Delivery System (t:flex) and t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery System (t:slim G4).

