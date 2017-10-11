Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Shares Gap Down to $107.23

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.46, but opened at $107.23. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $104.11, with a volume of 2,686,100 shares traded.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $2,630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,019 shares in the company, valued at $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.4% during the second quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

