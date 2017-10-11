Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,747,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,667,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,070 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/synchrony-financial-syf-shares-bought-by-highlander-capital-management-llc.html.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) traded down 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 941,549 shares. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Paget Leonard Alves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,872.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.