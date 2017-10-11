Swiss National Bank Maintains Position in MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in shares of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of MTS Systems Corporation worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MTS Systems Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 78.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MTS Systems Corporation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get MTS Systems Corporation alerts:

Shares of MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) opened at 53.70 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. MTS Systems Corporation had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTS Systems Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. MTS Systems Corporation’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

MTSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider David Hore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Becker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $185,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $951,560. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Swiss National Bank Maintains Position in MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/swiss-national-bank-maintains-position-in-mts-systems-corporation-mtsc.html.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.