Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Astronics Corporation worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Astronics Corporation by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astronics Corporation by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Astronics Corporation by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Astronics Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Astronics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Astronics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 39,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. Astronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.33 million. Astronics Corporation had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Corporation Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

