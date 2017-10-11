Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 63,741 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of PDF Solutions worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ PDFS) traded up 0.032% on Wednesday, reaching $15.765. 17,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.583 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Lucio Lanza sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

