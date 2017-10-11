Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corporation’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) opened at 9.45 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

In related news, major shareholder H.I.G. Surgery Centers, Llc sold 26,455,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $502,657,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

