Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Supernus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.3804233440209 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SUPN) traded up 0.97% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,536 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 41.10%. On average, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $167,758.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $4,426,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,108. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

