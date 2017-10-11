Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46,673.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,670,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) opened at 22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

