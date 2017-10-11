Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,743,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,127,000 after buying an additional 643,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,010,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised their price target on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

In other Gap, Inc. (The) news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 666,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $18,665,103.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,237,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,538,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,373.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 676,682 shares of company stock valued at $18,903,910. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) opened at 28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.88. Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $30.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Gap, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Gap, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gap, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Gap, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Gap, Inc. (The) Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

