Suntrust Banks Inc. Maintains Stake in Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. held its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.34% of Orchids Paper Products worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 10,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) opened at 14.28 on Wednesday. Orchids Paper Products Company has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEMKT:TIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Orchids Paper Products had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Orchids Paper Products Company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchids Paper Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchids Paper Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchids Paper Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers a range of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

