Suntrust Banks Inc. Acquires 4,660 Shares of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Zynga by 49.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 311,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 103,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynga by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 23.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zynga by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 926,648 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) opened at 3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.21 billion. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 price objective (up previously from $3.65) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,982.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $134,160 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

