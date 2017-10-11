Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the first quarter worth about $4,446,000. Pax World Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 262.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 28.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) opened at 136.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.50 price objective (up from $138.50) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/sun-life-financial-inc-decreases-position-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-pnc.html.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.