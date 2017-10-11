Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company sells its products globally through independent distributors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNHY. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Hydraulics Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ SNHY) traded up 0.558% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.785. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares. Sun Hydraulics Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.774 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Sun Hydraulics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Corporation will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $748,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 14,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $693,538.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,440 shares of company stock worth $4,070,619. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 542.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corporation in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Hydraulics Corporation

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

