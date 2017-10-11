Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Get Sun Communities Inc. alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) opened at 88.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.30. Sun Communities has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/sun-communities-inc-sui-now-covered-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 5,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $477,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,543,850.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,292 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $111,783.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.