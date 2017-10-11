Suedzucker AG (SZU) PT Set at €27.00 by Commerzbank Ag

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price target from Commerzbank Ag in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Suedzucker AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €17.60 ($20.71) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. equinet AG set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Suedzucker AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.77 ($24.44).

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) opened at 17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.22. The firm has a market cap of €3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Suedzucker AG has a 12-month low of €17.00 and a 12-month high of €25.81.

Suedzucker AG Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

