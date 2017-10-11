Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Juniper Networks Put Options (JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,723 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,929 put options.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) opened at 27.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.09. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.25 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

