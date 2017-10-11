Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $532,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $393,172,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $238,861,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $151,334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $44,368,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) opened at 16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $14.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

