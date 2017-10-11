Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $82.78 Million Holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Delphi Automotive PLC worth $82,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 984,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 207,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 545,896 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 21.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) traded down 0.015% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.605. The company had a trading volume of 811,063 shares. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.803 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $874,535.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $836,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Delphi Automotive PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delphi Automotive PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.51.

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

