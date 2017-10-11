State Street Corp Sells 43,391 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,391 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $590,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,137.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,736,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,250 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,967,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,258 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,682.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after acquiring an additional 217,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,587,000 after acquiring an additional 213,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $166.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.83.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.37 per share, with a total value of $99,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $285,454.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE MLM) opened at 205.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $244.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

