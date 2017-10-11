State Street Corp Sells 34,190 Shares of Waters Corporation (WAT)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.27% of Waters Corporation worth $627,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters Corporation alerts:

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) opened at 184.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.35 and a 12-month high of $190.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.08.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $558.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.22 million. Waters Corporation had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post $7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/state-street-corp-sells-34190-shares-of-waters-corporation-wat.html.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

In other Waters Corporation news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $628,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $3,418,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,777.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.