Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Position Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after buying an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $827,444,000 after buying an additional 3,511,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,796,675,000 after buying an additional 2,234,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,551,445,000 after buying an additional 1,598,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 24.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,681,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $331,722,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 55.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $3,468,107.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG set a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

