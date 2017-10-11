Standex International Corporation (SXI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Media coverage about Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Standex International Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3041068161559 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Standex International Corporation (NYSE SXI) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,987 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.57. Standex International Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Get Standex International Corporation alerts:

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Standex International Corporation had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Standex International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/standex-international-corporation-sxi-given-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-09.html.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Fickenscher sold 2,000 shares of Standex International Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $938,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Corporation Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company is a manufacturer of a range of products and services for diverse commercial and industrial market segments. The Company has 11 operating segments, aggregated and organized into five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics.

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.