Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lawrence I. Sills sold 25,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,124,193.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,772,407.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $189,244.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,635.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,439. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) opened at 47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.80. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $55.37.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $312.73 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Standard Motor Products, Inc is an independent manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company’s segments include Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

