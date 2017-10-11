S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of S&T Bancorp worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other S&T Bancorp news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 4,414 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,004 shares in the company, valued at $350,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Sposito II sold 1,250 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $44,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,739 shares of company stock valued at $239,098. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) opened at 41.28 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.86.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc (S&T) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers services, which include accepting time and demand deposits, and originating commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage services, serves as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits and provides other trust services.

