SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP) Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE:XOP) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,137 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 1,013.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,100,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,420 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 88.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 659,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 451,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. during the second quarter worth $12,162,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSE:XOP) opened at 33.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

