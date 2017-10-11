Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE SWN) traded down 0.34% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,795,941 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96 billion. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 857,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 640,014 shares during the period. Airain ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 423,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,582.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,270,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,479,000 after buying an additional 30,105,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 42,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

